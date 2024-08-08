American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE AWR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.85. 168,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,458. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.96. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,760,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,900,000 after buying an additional 132,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American States Water by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American States Water by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $29,984,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,628,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

