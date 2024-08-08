American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.0 million-$42.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.5 million. American Superconductor also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.00 EPS.

American Superconductor Stock Up 8.6 %

AMSC traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 772,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,547. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $751.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 2.17.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 million. Research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMSC. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,724 shares of company stock worth $2,234,333. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

