American Well (NYSE:AMWL) PT Lowered to $15.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMWL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.03. American Well has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $0.58. American Well had a negative net margin of 120.44% and a negative return on equity of 50.36%. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Well will post -15.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

Featured Stories

