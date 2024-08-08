Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen updated its FY24 guidance to $19.10-20.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 19.100-20.100 EPS.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $5.34 on Thursday, hitting $317.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,824. The company has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen has a 12 month low of $248.38 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.65.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

