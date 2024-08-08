Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

