Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Up 10.4%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) traded up 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. 654,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,478,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

