Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Gap Up to $38.89

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.89, but opened at $42.49. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 25,907 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $171.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.13 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,246,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $454,772.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,175.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $747,482 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,691,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,663,000 after purchasing an additional 680,976 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,648,000 after purchasing an additional 460,473 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 870.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 213,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,775,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Further Reading

