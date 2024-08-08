Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.62 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

NYSE:AMPY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.51. 1,268,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,484. The firm has a market cap of $297.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.90. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

