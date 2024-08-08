Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5-$74.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.90 million. Amplitude also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.05-$0.08 EPS.
Amplitude Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 404,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $972.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.31.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
