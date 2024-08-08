Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5-$74.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.90 million. Amplitude also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.05-$0.08 EPS.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 404,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $972.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

