Analysts Set AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Price Target at $95.80

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.80.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial raised AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W raised AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,750,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AZZ by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 106,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in AZZ by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,082,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $72.17 on Friday. AZZ has a 1 year low of $43.48 and a 1 year high of $88.67. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.75.
AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 63.55%.
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.
