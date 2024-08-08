Analysts Set Expectations for Select Water Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:WTTR opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.69. Select Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 57.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 55.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

In other news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $131,257.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 380,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,994.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

