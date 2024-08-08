Analysts Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Target Price at $178.58

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Hess alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hess

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hess Trading Down 0.2 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 52,121 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $131.17 on Thursday. Hess has a 12-month low of $130.35 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

About Hess

(Get Free Report

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.