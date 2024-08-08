Analysts Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price at $39.65

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 60.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Intel by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

