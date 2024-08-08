Analysts Set Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Price Target at $9.38

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAMA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mama’s Creations

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mama’s Creations Trading Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAMA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,664,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mama’s Creations stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. Mama’s Creations has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.04 million, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Research analysts expect that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mama’s Creations

(Get Free Report

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.