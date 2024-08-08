Analyzing Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -45.39% 0.48% 0.39% Sintx Technologies -318.99% -81.96% -52.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Sintx Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $169.26 million 2.24 -$82.67 million ($5.25) -4.94 Sintx Technologies $1.30 million 2.13 -$8.26 million ($358.00) -0.01

Risk and Volatility

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sintx Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Anika Therapeutics and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sintx Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.53%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Sintx Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Sintx Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management products includes Monovisc and Orthovisc, an injectable HA-based viscosupplement for the pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and Cingal, a single-injection OA pain management product to provide both short- and long-term pain relief. The company's joint preservation and restoration product family comprises and orthopedic regenerative solutions, including Hyalofast and Tactoset; sports medicine solutions used to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons; and preserving joint solutions, including partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and invasive and bone sparing implants, which are designed to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions. In addition, it offers non-orthopedic products comprising HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications including Hyvisc, a molecular weight injectable HA veterinary product; Hyalobarrier, an anti-adhesion barrier indicated for use after abdominal-pelvic surgeries; and Hyalomatrix used for the treatment of burns and ulcers, as well as products used for the treatment of ears, nose and throat disorders, and ophthalmic products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

