Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.85

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01), with a volume of 752030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Anglesey Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.37. The company has a market cap of £3.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76.

About Anglesey Mining

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 50.25 % interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in central Sweden.

