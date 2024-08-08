AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 7.3 %

AU traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,347. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

