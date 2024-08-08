AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 7.3 %
AU traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,347. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
