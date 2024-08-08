Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Announces Earnings Results

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.39), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 217.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Anterix Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 211,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,509. Anterix has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.25 million, a PE ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

