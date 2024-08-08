APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s previous close.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of APA opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. APA has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that APA will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 12.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in APA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of APA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

