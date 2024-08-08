Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $124.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

