Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $213.21 and last traded at $212.90. 11,809,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 63,650,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Apple Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,999 shares of company stock valued at $35,964,310. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,135,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in Apple by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 154,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 61,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

