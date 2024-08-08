Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Optoelectronics updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.200–0.140 EPS.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

NASDAQ AAOI traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. 1,126,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,245. The company has a market cap of $310.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.