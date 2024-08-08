Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Optoelectronics updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.200–0.140 EPS.

Shares of AAOI stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,266. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

