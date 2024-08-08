Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.200–0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0 million-$66.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.5 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAOI. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley Financial reissued a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of AAOI stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.57. 2,650,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $333.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.97.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

