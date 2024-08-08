Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,248,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,064.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,038,000 after purchasing an additional 169,843 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.08.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $347.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,912. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $441.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

