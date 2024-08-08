Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 50,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 112,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 69,264,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,486,781. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

