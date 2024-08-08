Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,109 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $277.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.97. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

