Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $4,373,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,381.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 60,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MMM traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,891,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,755. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $128.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

