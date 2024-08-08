Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 112,852 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance
NYSE TKC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.80. 338,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.85. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.
