Aprio Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,405 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 1,853.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Banco Santander by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SAN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,999. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.