Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RDY. Barclays increased their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

RDY traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,035. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $74.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $63.72 and a 52 week high of $84.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

