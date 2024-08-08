Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUXFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,009 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Starbucks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,813,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

