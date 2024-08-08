Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,009 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Starbucks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,813,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

