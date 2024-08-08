Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

CL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $104.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

