Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.14. 3,126,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,677. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average of $99.19.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

