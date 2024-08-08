Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 8314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 16.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a market cap of C$12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.72.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.12) by C$0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.