Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.570- EPS.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $34.64. 1,766,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,178. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.97.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

