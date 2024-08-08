Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 451,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after buying an additional 229,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,815. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

