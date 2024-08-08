Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,109 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 288,111 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,526,000 after purchasing an additional 713,168 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,480 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,712,000 after purchasing an additional 520,787 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,463,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,466,000 after buying an additional 250,243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,548. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

