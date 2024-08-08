Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Announces Earnings Results

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $504.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

