Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises approximately 3.7% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 95,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,816. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

