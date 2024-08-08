Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.80.

NYSE ACRE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. 207,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $371.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.46. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 54.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.66%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is -120.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $68,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,329,500.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

