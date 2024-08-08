Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARHS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Arhaus Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ARHS opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 61.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,856 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

