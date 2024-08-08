Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Down to $13.84

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $9.04. Arhaus shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 699,347 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARHS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 647.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

