ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

ARM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.56.

ARM stock opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. ARM has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $116.24 billion and a PE ratio of 129.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.86.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 41,948 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,885,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ARM by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in ARM by 38.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

