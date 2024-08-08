ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of SPRY stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 369,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,603. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a market cap of $958.24 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.87. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $51,870.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,644,574 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,611.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $51,870.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,644,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,611.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,348,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $3,922,040 in the last three months. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

