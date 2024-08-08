Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ashland updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ashland stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $82.63. 275,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average is $94.80. Ashland has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $102.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASH. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

