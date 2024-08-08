Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Plans Dividend of $3.52

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 3.52 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.58.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Ashtead Group stock opened at $265.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $221.86 and a 12-month high of $316.06.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.02). Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

