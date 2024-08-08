Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~18.84-19.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.42. 139,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.59. Assurant has a 52 week low of $136.15 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

