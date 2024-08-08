Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50, Yahoo Finance reports. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Assurant updated its FY24 guidance to ~18.84-19.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,398. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.59. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $136.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

