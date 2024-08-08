Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE AGO traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGO. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.